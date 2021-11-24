Scott preps for travelers stocking up on specialty meats for the holidays

It's a holiday week and people across Acadiana and the country are stocking up on groceries in preparation for family meals.

That's why in Scott, the Boudin Capital of the World, folks tell KATC the Scott exit is the place to be when choosing the right specialty meats for the holidays.

"You can't get this anywhere else. Even if you try to make it yourself, it won't be quite as good if you get it from here,” customer Kai Cotton said.

Co-owner of The Best Stop Damon Cormier says they've been preparing for the season since August and are preparing 400-500 turkeys for the season.

"Right now it's turkey rolls and turduckens. We do all kinds of different stuffings as well. We also have deboned stuffed chickens that have increased around this time of year as well,” Cormier said. "People are shipping to family, coworkers, customers and some of their customers. But a lot of times people are picking up for themselves and for family members and friends in their area."

Mayor of Scott Jan-Scott Richard says his city is prepared for the influx in traffic the holidays may bring.

"They sell a lot of boudin here, millions of pounds between all the vendors. What they do offer is an economic impact that no other community can really attest to because we're so close to the interstate. We've taken advantage of that and those vendors have taken advantage of it with the location of their businesses.

According to Logan Kartchner, owner of Kartchner's Specialty Meats, the cost of turkeys has risen because of a shortage, from 68¢ to $1.35.

"We normally fry and stuff turkey at our other store this year. We didn't get to do that because the turkey price was so high, people wouldn't want to pay for it."

But he says there's plenty of other choices in store.

"So I definitely encourage you guys to come get some food from here and bring it back to your families," added Cotton, "And just have a Happy Thanksgiving."

------------------------------------------------------------

