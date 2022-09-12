Scott Police trying to identify person accused of theft

The Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing liquor from a local business.

Police say the woman walked into a business in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street and put several bottles of liquor into her purse. She left without paying, police say. Here's a picture from surveillance:

Police say she left the store parking lot in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Here's a picture of the car:

If anyone has information on the identity of the female, you are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

