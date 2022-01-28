Scott Police seeking suspect in store burglary

The Scott Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who broke into a business on Cameron Street.

The burglary happened at about 11:45 p.m. last night in the 5400 block of Cameron Street, police say.

Surveillance video captured the person standing outside the store's glass doors, then he kicked in the glass, went into the store and stole some items, police say. He then ran away.

The man is described as a young, white person, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet all, with a thin build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket, possibly an Adidas brand, with three white stripes on the arm. He also was wearing black pants, dark shoes, a camo hat and a black face mask.

If you can help identify this person, please contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.