Scott Police seek help in identifying alleged armed robber

Scott Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to rob a store with a machete.

On December 27 at about 4 pm, a man entered a business in the 1000 block of Renaud Dr. with a machete and threatened an employee if she did not give him items from behind the counter.

When the employee refused, the subject damaged property inside the business and took other items without paying.

The man left.

He's described as a white male with a goatee and neck and arm tattoos. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black tank top and blue pants.

Here's his picture:

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.