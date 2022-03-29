Scott Police searching for Roper Drive burglary suspect

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a recent residential burglary on Roper Drive in Scott.

The Scott Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect seen burglarizing a home in the 900 block of Roper Drive.

The incident, police said, occurred at 3:50 pm on March 12.

According to police, the suspect entered an unoccupied residence by force and removed multiple items including a 43” flat screen television.

Police say the suspect is possibly a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage jacket, grey sweat pants and grey “New Balance” tennis shoes.

The suspect was observed on foot walking west on Roper Dr. and then North on Rekha Dr. accessing the Cypress Park Mobile Home Park.

Anyone who can help identify and locate the suspect is asked to contact Scott Police at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

