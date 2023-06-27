Scott Police need help to find stolen dog

The Scott Police Department is seeking help to identify a man suspected of stealing someone's puppy.

Police say the man in the picture was involved in the theft of a dog from the 2500 block of Dulles Drive on June 23.

Police say the man accessed a fenced area at the house where the dog was, and then left on foot with the dog.

The dog is described as a white pit bull terrier puppy.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured person is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715. All callers will remain anonymous.