Scott police, fire department at scene of incident along Westgate Road

Police in Scott say they are on the scene of an incident along Westgate Road.

Chief of Police Chad Leger confirmed to KATC that officers are working an incident Thursday morning along the roadway.

Details from the police department were not immediately available. According to the Fire Department, crews are responding to a vehicle theft which occurred at around 10:00 am. An area of the road is blocked off near where first responders are gathered.

This story will be updated.

