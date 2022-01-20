Scott Police asking for help to identify burglar

The Scott Police Department is requesting the assistance from the public for information to help identify the person who burglarized a St. Mary Street business in December.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on December 17, in the 1400 block of St. Mary, police say.

Video surveillance at the business showed a white man wearing a black baseball cap, blue shirt, red shorts and blue shoes use a drill to break into coin boxes at the business. He stole a large amount of coins but also caused damage to the business, police say.

After the burglary, the subject is seen leaving the parking lot in a black extended cab Chevrolet Silverado (2010-2015 model) in an unknown direction on St. Mary St.

Here's a picture:

If you can help identify this subject and/or vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715, or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.