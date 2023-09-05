Scott Police asking for help to find stolen truck

The Scott Police Department is asking for help to find a stolen truck.

The truck was parked in the victim's driveway in the 800 block of Westgate Road. The truck was unlocked, and the keys were inside, police say.

Early on August 21, a Monday, a dark colored sedan arrived at the home, parked near the truck, and a woman got out. She went to the truck, got in it, and drove away, police say.

The truck is a 2016 Ford F-250, dark grey in color.

The car was a dark sedan, with a temporary tag taped into the rear window.

If anyone recognizes the woman, or knows the location of either of the vehicles, they are asked to call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

All callers will remain anonymous, police say.

