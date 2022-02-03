Scott Police asking for help in identifying suspects

The Scott Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate two people accused in connection with an armed robbery.

The incident happened on February 2 at about 9 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of Westgate Road.

A person pulled up in a dark-colored Honda Civic, mid-2000s model. They entered the store, bought an item, then got back in the car. Then another person got out of the car, went into the store and pointed a gun at the female employees, police say.

That person took money from the registers and the back office, then got into the car and it drove away.

The Civic was last seen headed north on Westgate Road, and may have turned onto Ole Colony Road, headed toward Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

One of the people is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Hispanic man, wearing a blue jean and gray hoodie, blue jeans, a blue New York Yankees baseball cap, white tennis shoes and a black face mask.

The other person is described as a 5 foot 10 inch tall Hispanic man, wearing a green, black, red and yellow hoodie, ripped blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black face mask.

Here are the pictures:

If you can help identify and locate the subjects, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.