The City of Scott is planning its first Independence Day Celebration.

The event, sponsored by the Scott Boudin Festival, is set for July 1 at La Maison de Begnaud, 110 Benoit Patin Road.

Free food and beverages will be available, and there is no admission cost. The event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8:45 p.m.

There will be music by Dylan Aucoin and the Judice Ramblers and fireworks.