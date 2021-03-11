Menu

Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Scott PD: Man and 14-year-old daughter identified in Mills Street fatal shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Scott Police Department
Scott Police release 2018 crime statistics
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 08:45:30-05

The Scott Police Department has identified the two people who died in a shooting Tuesday on Mills Street.

Police Chief Chad Leger says officers were called out to a residence in the 200 block of Mills Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Once there officers say they were met at the door by a woman, identified by Scott Police and family as 47-year-old Kellie Boudreaux. They say she appeared to be seriously injured.

Officers quickly rendered aid and Boudreaux was transported to a local hospital.

During their investigation, police located the bodies of 51-year-old Kendall Boudreaux, of Scott, and his 14 year old daughter in a bedroom of the home.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says that investigations are still on-going and little details are available at this time.

Kellie Boudreaux remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition at this time, Leger said.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.