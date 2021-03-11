Scott PD: Man and 14-year-old daughter identified in Mills Street fatal shooting

The Scott Police Department has identified the two people who died in a shooting Tuesday on Mills Street.

Police Chief Chad Leger says officers were called out to a residence in the 200 block of Mills Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Once there officers say they were met at the door by a woman, identified by Scott Police and family as 47-year-old Kellie Boudreaux. They say she appeared to be seriously injured.

Officers quickly rendered aid and Boudreaux was transported to a local hospital.

During their investigation, police located the bodies of 51-year-old Kendall Boudreaux, of Scott, and his 14 year old daughter in a bedroom of the home.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says that investigations are still on-going and little details are available at this time.

Kellie Boudreaux remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition at this time, Leger said.

