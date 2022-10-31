Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie

A Scott man died Saturday while hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say that Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scotty, died Saturday, October 29, in the Fullerton area of Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest.

A release states that Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th, regarding a hunter who failed to return to camp.

VPSO Deputies responded to the Kisatchie National Forest in the Fullerton area of Vernon Parish.

Deputies made contact with Lopez's family members. Deputies learned that Mr. Lopez and other family members left their camp before daylight Saturday morning to hunt.

The family members indicated that it was not unusual for Mr. Lopez to hunt for the entire day but it was out of character for him not to return to camp by dark.

VPSO Deputies, Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, United States Forestry Service Personnel, and volunteers initiated a foot search of the area.

VPSO Chase Team Deputy Tony Arnold, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Smythe, BPSO Deputy Wesley Travis, BPSO Deputy Becky Arnold, and VPSO Blood hound Bo, arrived at the location and began to canvas the area on foot.

Within a half an hour K9 Bo led the chase team to Mr. Lopez who was discovered deceased at the base of his hunting stand.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a chain malfunctioned on the tree stand causing Mr. Lopez to be fatally injured during a fall.

Sheriff Craft would like to commend all of the agencies involved in the search for Mr. Lopez.

Sheriff Craft and the employees of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.

