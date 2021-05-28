Scott man accused of fatally shooting dog, posting video to social media

A Scott man was arrested Tuesday accused of fatally shooting his dog and posting video of the act to Snapchat.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 10:00 pm on May 25 in the 400 block of D Arceneaux Road in Scott.

According to a report from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Issac Gotreaux allegedly distributed a video to multiple people on the social media app Snapchat that showed him fatally shooting his dog.

Gotreaux was arrested May 25 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of cruelty to animals and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety or publicity.

He has bonded out of jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel