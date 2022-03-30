Scott implementing online training system for firefighters

A new online training system being implemented at Scott Fire Department is hoping to produce a better trained firefighter.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the program will provide a 21st Century approach to training similar to online college courses.

Along with weekly drills, Sonnier said trainees can access online classes developed by fire officials and test their knowledge at their own pace.

"This will permit volunteer firefighters to be better trained, in addition to permitting them to spend more time with their family," Sonnier said.

The training will also reportedly help in recruiting and retaining volunteer and career firefighters who are expected to meet increasing state and federal training mandates.

"Firefighters are often placed in life-threatening situations. The one thing we don't want to do is lessen the training, because at the end of the day you need, and deserve, a capable and competent individual responding in your time of need," said Sonnier.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel