Scott Fire Dept. unveils new ladder truck

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – The Scott Fire Department unveiled its new ladder truck on Thursday.

With the recent purchase of a new ladder truck, citizens will have a safer community and quicker response times, and will not have to wait for a ladder truck to come from Lafayette, according to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier.

"Before we had the ladder truck we had to request the ladder truck from Lafayette and the 15-20 minutes it took to get here the fire would continue to burn so everything someone worked for their whole life was going up in flames while we were waiting for the proper equipment to get here now we will have it on scene in minutes so we can conduct some type of attack to save the house," Sonnier said.

The ladder on the truck is 107 feet.

"Presently, we have to go up on the roof and put the ladder on the roof and work off of a ladder and if there is any structural instability of the house the firefighters will fall through the roof," stated Sonnier. "This ladder right here the firefighters can work off the truck itself so if the structure collapses the firefighters will be safe on the ladder."

"We got several subdivisions currently underway so we are prepared for it and we want to be proactive you don't want to sit behind the gun you want to be proactive as an administration as a leadership to make sure that we have the necessary equipment to protect not only the fire personnel but the citizens and businesses alike," said Jan-Scott Richard, Mayor of Scott.

