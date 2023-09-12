Scott Fire Department responds to apartment fire started by child playing with lighter

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Scott Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Despain Street in the Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex at 3:11 pm Monday.

According to Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier, upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. Firefighters entered the apartment and conducted a search for possible victims while a second crew entered a bedroom and located a fire, which was quickly brought under control.

An investigation into the incident revealed that a minor child had been playing with a cigarette lighter and accidentally ignited a mattress, which spread throughout the room, Sonnier reports. The parent and child were able to safely exit the home before firefighters arrived.

The bedroom where the fire originated sustained moderate damage, while the rest of the apartment sustained minor fire damage. Authorities say another apartment sustained minor water damage, while the remaining two apartments in the fourplex were undamaged.

One firefighter received minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters from Duson, Judice and Lafayette responded to assist.