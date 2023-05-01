Scott Fire Department responds to apartment fire at Ile des Cannes

Lafayette Parish, LA - On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 2:09 p.m., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Basin Street, in the Ile des Cannes apartment complex.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke emitting from an exterior wall of a downstairs apartment and traveling to the second story. Firefighters entered the downstairs apartment to investigate the extent of the fire where they observed smoke but no fire.

A thermal camera was used to help determine the origin of the fire which was located inside the wall of the first floor and was traveling upward.

Firefighters then utilized power equipment to gain access to the seat of the fire, at which time it was quickly extinguished.

It is believed that an improperly discarded cigarette was the cause of the fire. The apartment sustained minimal fire and smoke damage. No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Duson and Judice responded to assist.