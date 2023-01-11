Scott Fire Department reports apartment blaze

No injuries were reported when an apartment caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Scott Fire Department officials say they were called to the 500 block of Marigny Circle at about 9:30 a.m., and found smoke coming from a two-story four-plex.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the kitchen and living room area of a downstairs unit. Firefighters got the fire under control before it spread to other parts of the apartment. Investigators believe the fire started by accident, with an unattended pot on the stove.

Two people were asleep upstairs at the time of the fire, but they got out safely before firefighters even arrived.

The downstairs apartment where the fire started sustained moderate fire damage to the kitchen/living room area, with minor smoke damage to the second story of the unit.

The three other apartments in the complex did not have any significant damage, officials say.

Units from Scott, Judice and Duson responded to the incident.