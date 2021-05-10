Scott fire chief identifies victim in fatal apartment fire over the weekend

The Scott Fire Department has released the name of the person killed during a fire over the weekend in Scott.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier identified the person who died in the fire at Scottsdale Street apartment complex as 19-year-old Ja'vante Rideaux.

Sonnier says his firefighters were called to the apartment complex at about 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

They were told by neighbors that a person, who had a disability, was still inside the fourplex, which was burning. Firefighters went inside and found the person, identified as Rideaux in a bedroom. Rideaux died from smoke inhalation, Sonnier says.

KATC spoke with neighbors at the scene.

"I see him all the time. Super nice boy. Does not let being in a wheel chair stop him. He is all over the place. So sad some one had to lose their life" Jamie Cormier, a neighbor, said.

Cormier lives in the same building. She says she was unaware of the fire until she came home to find her apartment destroyed.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Lafayette, Duson and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist with the fire, and Lafayette and State Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

A Gofundme was set up by the victims family.

