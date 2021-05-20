Scott FD urges caution when clearing culverts of debris

The Scott Fire Department is urging Acadiana residents to use caution while cleaning out culverts following this week's severe weather.

While many have been cleaning out culverts to help clear debris and aid in drainage, Scott FD says there are several hazards involved. One hazard is the possibility of digging up or causing damage to a gas line, either by hand or with machinery.

Scott firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to such an incident, when a gas line was struck as a culvert was being cleared of debris.

Lafayette Fire Department's Haz-Mat Team had to respond and assist with clamping and securing the damaged gas line, Scott FD says, to mitigate any hazard to the public.

