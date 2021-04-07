Scott FD release details of Tuesday evening fire on Lloyd Road

The Scott Fire Department says the fire on Tuesday on Lloyd Road was accidental and a cause is still under investigation.

Officials say that on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 7:33 p.m., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion and possible residential fire in the 100 block Lloyd Road. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a home engulfed in flames.

As a result of high winds, the fire was beginning to spread to a neighboring home, they say.

Firefighters deployed two handlines, one to combat the engulfed home and another to the neighboring home. At that point it was realized the fire had already spread into the neighboring home's attic. An additional crew was then deployed into the attic where the fire was quickly extinguished. The fire in the initial home was then brought under control and extinguished.

An occupant of the home was able to safely escape without injury. however, a cat was unable to escape, perishing inside the home.

After knocking on the door to alert the neighboring home's elderly occupant for several seconds, a neighbor utilized a large rock to gain access into the home and safely evacuate the occupant.

An investigation ruled the fire accidental in nature; however, the exact cause is still under investigation. The initial home is a total loss, while the neighboring home received moderate damage.

Firefighters from Duson, Judice and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist.

