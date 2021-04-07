Scott FD: No injuries reported after explosion, house fire; streets closed

Streets in a Scott neighborhood remain blocked off after a reported explosion and subsequent fires in Tuesday night.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, crews responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a reported explosion on Lloyd St. When firefighters arrived, Sonnier said a house was engulfed in flames and, as a result of the proximity, a house next door also caught on fire.

The second home sustained minimal damage, Sonnier said.

The fire is now extinguished and under control, according to Sonnier, and crews are conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.

Crews were able to get an elderly woman out of the second home that caught fire, the chief said. No injuries were reported.

Viewer submitted video courtesy Bitsy Menard:

Viewer submitted video courtesy Erin Leblanc:

Neighbors tell KATC they felt the explosion before seeing the flames, which soon spread to the home next door where an elderly woman was staying. They say they tried to alert her, but when she didn't answer, they used a rock to break in and get her to safety.

Some roads remain closed in the area, including Dulles Dr.

The scene on Lloyd St. is still very active. KATC has a crew on scene and will have a live update tonight at 10.

