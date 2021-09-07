Scott FD helping out near Houma; reporting lots of CO calls

Firefighters from Scott are over in Houma helping with calls for help.

They're reporting that a lot of the emergency calls they're getting are related to carbon monoxide alarms and portable generators.

"SFD Firefighters are working side by side with numerous other first responders, including Fire, Law Enforcement and Military personnel," a Facebook post says. "SFD is responding normal emergencies for the Bayou Blue Fire Department, which are consisting influx of Carbon Monoxide alarms and other incidents relating to the numerous utilization of portable generators, in the storm effected areas."

Because so many people are still without power - the testimate is approximately 500,000 - many people are using portable generators. With that has come four deaths related to the appliances and hundreds of emergency room visits. To see safety tips for using them, click here.

