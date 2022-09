City Hall in Scott is is advising safety precautions in and around active construction sites.

Due to heavy equipment and the nature of construction activity at Rue Du Belier/ Dulles Drive, City Hall is asking that walking be avoided in or near the construction site.

With safety being the number one priority, it is imperative that the area be avoided during the construction period, as growth continues throughout the community.

To view the most recent detour map, click here.