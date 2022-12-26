Scott apartment complex evacuated

According to Chief Chad P. Sonnier, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex on Sunday night at around 8 pm due to a chemical smell in the area.

During the investigation, firefighters determined that the bedroom of a downstairs apartment was being utilized as a storage area for an occupant’s lawn service. Several gas cans were also discovered in the room. The vapors from the downstairs apartment spread throughout the fourplex.

Chief Sonnier says Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Unit was then requested to the scene to determine the severity of the incident. Hazmat personnel determined that the entire fourplex was in danger and needed to be evacuated until the scene was rendered safe.

Hazmat personnel then utilized specialized equipment to remove and/or neutralize the flammable vapors that spread throughout the building.

The fourplex was rendered safe after nearly two hours. Occupants were permitted to reenter their apartment.