School of Rock Lafayette kicks off summer with end of season shows

School of Rock Lafayette will host their end of spring season shows on May 20 and 21. The school's group Rock 101 will take the stage for the first time.

The school is a performance-based music school based in Lafayette.

The event will showcase the School’s performance groups (advanced students, ages 13-18), adult performance group (beginners and above, ages 18+), and Rock 101 groups (beginners, ages 8-12). Local band, Spank the Monkey, featuring the School’s drum instructor and co-owner, Joe Hawley Gary, on drums will also play. Students have been busy rehearsing songs by famous Rock and Pop artists. Their performances will pay tribute to bands like Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Abba, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smiths, and many more.

The show will be held at the Shobox located at 2431 W. Congress St. in Lafayette.

Day 1: Saturday, May 20th

5:00-7:00 pm Guns N' Roses v Mötley Crüe

7:00-9:00 pm The 70s

9:30-12:30 am Spank The Monkey

Day 2: Sunday, May 21st



1:00-3:00 pm Indie Rock

3:00-4:00 pm Rock 101

4:00-6:00 pm Y2K

6:00-7:00 pm Adult Performance

Click here to learn more about School of Rock Lafayette.

ENTRY FEE: $10/person at the door

