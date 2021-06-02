School Board to discuss hiring architects for school replacement projects

The Lafayette Parish School Board is scheduled to meet in regular session today, with several items on the agenda.

The board has given notice that they may go into executive session to discuss several pending lawsuits, including the one filed by former Superintendent Pat Cooper.

Also on the agenda are discussions about hiring architects for three school replacement projects: Prairie Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary and Lafayette High School.

In the cases of Prairie and Carencro Heights, the system already has evaluated applications and is recommending that the board appoint Barras Architects for the Carencro Heights project and Poche Prouet Associates for the Prairie project.

In the Lafayette High project, the recommendation is that the board issue a Request for Qualifications, which would solicit applications from architects for the job.

There's also a discussion item that, if passed by board members, would request staff to study the feasibility of offering aftercare programs at all parish elementary schools.

The LPSB uses Board Docs, which is a program that allows the public to see the full agenda, including all attachments, easily online. If you want to view this agenda and all the attachments, go here and click on the meeting you want to review.