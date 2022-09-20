Schedule of events for UL Homecoming

University of Louisiana at Lafayette students, alumni and football fans won’t have to wait until the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the South Alabama Jaguars to enjoy Homecoming 2022.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cajun Field. First, however, fashion and talent shows, a pep rally, decorating contests and a parade are among activities planned for Homecoming Week. “All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White” is the Homecoming 2022 theme.

The week will begin with the Paint Your Pride Window Painting event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Student organizations can sign up to paint a window of the UL Lafayette Student Union. The displays of school spirit and pride will remain in place during Homecoming Week.

Later that day, the Ragin’ Rock and Bowl will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rock ’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St. Attendees will bowl and enjoy refreshments and music. Registration is $30 per person.

On Monday, Sept. 26, a Homecoming Block Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd. Food trucks will sell meals. The University Program Council will hand out free treats, while they last, for its Cupcake Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can meet the Homecoming Court.

On Monday night, the UPC Fashion Show will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Students who participate in the event will model fashions they have designed and created.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the two-day “Paint the Town Red” contest begins, with businesses and schools decorating their interiors and exteriors in vermilion and white. Judges will select winners in a range of categories.

Also Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Wear Red, Get Fed event and Campus Cupboard Food Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Boucher Street. Attendees who wear Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns gear will get a free lunch. They’ll also get a chance to return the favor by donating nonperishable food items to the University’s Campus Cupboard.

That evening, the Cajuns Got Talent competition for UL Lafayette students will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Angelle Hall. Students will sing and dance, perform karaoke, and display other talents during the popular contest. The public is invited to attend the free event.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yell Like Hell pep rally be held at 7 p.m. on the Student Union porch and in the courtyard. The Homecoming Week tradition will feature music by the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band. Members of the football team and head coach Michael Desormeaux, cheerleaders, and the Ragin’ Jazz dance team will attend.

On Friday, Sept. 30, activities include the all-day Homecoming Tennis Tournament at Cajun Courts that will begin at 8 a.m.

Later that day, the Alumni Association will host the Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Alums who earned their diplomas at least 50 years ago can register to attend the dinner, which will be followed by music and dancing.

Also Friday, the "National Pan-Hellenic Greek Expo" will be held at 7 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Fraternity and sorority members will perform during the step show.

The Homecoming Day Parade will roll at 1:30 p.m. from Blackham Coliseum, travel north on Cajundome Boulevard, and enter Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive. The procession will wind around Cajun Field before exiting onto Bertrand Drive.

That night, the Christiana Smith African-American Alumni Chapter will celebrate its annual Sweet Sounds of Sharing recognition program and reception. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and programming. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Angelle Hall with a reception following in the Alumni Center.