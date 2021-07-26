Schedule announced for 69th annual Kiwanis Jamboree

The schedule has been released for the 69th annual Kiwanis Jamboree.

The two-day matchup of Acadiana high school football teams is set for August 27 and 28 at Cajun Field.

All proceeds from the jamboree event will go towards projects by the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette to help youth in Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel