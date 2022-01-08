Saturday's dedication ceremony for Moncus Park postponed

LAFAYETTE — In light of the weather forecast, Moncus Park’s Dedication Ceremony, originally scheduled for 2:30pm today, is being postponed to a future date.

They would like to thank supporters for their generosity, advocacy and support over the years, "We appreciate your patience until we finalize a new date for the ceremony."

Park goers can now visit Moncus Park anytime.

Moncus Park officially opened to the public on Saturday, January 1st, and is free and open to the public every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with security patrolling the park every night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The park features include the new 4-acre Lake Reaux, the Ochsner Lafayette General Promenade, the Best Friends Bark Park off-leash dog park, the great lawn, the woodland ravines, over two miles of walking paths, and the new parking lot. Park guests may enter from Johnston Street at the park's new entrance.

The park’s second phase of construction is set to be completed later this spring.

The second phase includes the Treehouse, designed by Pete Nelson of “Treehouse Masters”; Amphitheater, sponsored by IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon; Immersive Water Play, sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes; the Inclusive Playground, sponsored by Ochsner Lafayette General; and the Veterans Memorial, sponsored by the Stuller Family Foundation, the Pinhook Foundation, the James Parkerson Roy Family Fund, the Schilling Family Foundation, Schilling Distributing Company, along with hundreds of donors who they say sponsored brick pavers and seat wall inscriptions honoring the Veterans in their lives.

They would like to thank everyone's effort in helping the park reach this historic milestone in creating a world-class park for the Acadiana region and for the community's future.

They conclude, "We can’t do any of this without supporters like you and look forward to you and your family experiencing the now-open park for the first time!"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel