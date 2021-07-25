Saturday was a violent day in Lafayette

Saturday was a busy day for Lafayette Parish law enforcement, with four shootings that left two people dead.

The incidents started just after midnight, when Lafayette Police were called to the 2100 block of N.E. Evangeline Thruway to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they got there, officers found a man in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested a 17-year-old and booked him with Principle to Second Degree Murder, Felony Flight from an Officer, Hit and Run Driving, and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile. There are no updates in this case, police say.

At 2 p.m., police in Carencro were called to a shooting in the Walgreen's parking lot. They found a man who had been shot; he was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads at this time. If anyone has any information on the shooting please call Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or 232 Tips. Carencro Police say they have no updates in this case today.

Then at 3:20 p.m., Lafayette Police were called to the 3800 block of Moss Street after shots were fired in a road rage incident. No one was injured, but police saw an SUV chasing a car. The SUV hit the car and rammed it into a yard, and the chase continued at high speed, witnesses told us. There are no updates in this case today, police say.

Later Saturday, at 8 p.m., Lafayette Police were called to a drive-by shooting that happened in the 400 block of Joan Street. One person was shot, but the wound wasn't life-threatening and the victim was treated and released from the hospital. Danqualin Jolivette, 20, of Lafayette was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder in the incident, police said Sunday.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.