Santa's coming down from the skywalk this weekend

Parts of Coolidge Street will be closed Sunday so that Santa and his reindeer can be removed from the skywalk.

On January 22, 2023, Coolidge Street will be closed from South College Drive to Hospital Drive from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the removal of the lighted structures from atop the skywalk between Ochsner LGMC and Burdin Riehl.

During this time, ambulances and vehicles can access the emergency room entrance by entering off of South College in between the Heymann Center and the parking garage or they can access Hospital Drive off of Girard Park Drive.