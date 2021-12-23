Santa hears Christmas wishes from babies of Lourdes NICU

Before his big day on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus made a stop to hear the Christmas wishes of Acadiana's littlest residents.

Santa visited the babies of the NICU at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette this week to take last minute requests for Christmas.

Lourdes says Santa left the hospital with a heart filled to the brim and an ear overflowing with the sweetest first Christmas wishes.

Families were even able to get a quick picture with the jolly old elf before he traveled back to the North Pole to prepare for his big day on Friday.

See photos of the little ones and their families below:

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes

