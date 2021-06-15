Sandbags available to Lafayette Parish residents

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that sandbags are available in Lafayette Parish ahead of heavy rains in the forecast for the area this weekend.

The area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a high probability of tropical development over the next few days, with rain impacts likely for portions of Louisiana and Acadiana late Friday into Saturday.

Significant amounts of rain over the last few months have left the ground saturated, which could lead to additional flood events this weekend, LCG says. LCG is urging residents to prepare and get sandbags early, especially those who live in areas prone to flooding.

Assistance is available to the elderly and disabled at the North District site beginning Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until sundown.

Foster Park in Youngsville is no longer a sandbag location due to construction at the park; officials are working to identify a different location. The North District site is open to all parish residents.

Lafayette City and Parish sandbag locations:

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door; maximum of 20 sandbags per household

Municipality sandbag locations:

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Youngsville

Site TBD

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

