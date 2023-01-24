Sandbags available at several locations in Lafayette Parish

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street - Currently closed but will open when needed

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

Youngsville

333 S Larriviere Road - Currently closed but will open when needed

