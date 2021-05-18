Watch
Sandbag assistance available to disabled and elderly

Two locations open for those who need assistance
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:27:09-04

Lafayette Consolidated Government personnel are available at two sandbag locations to assist the elderly and people with disabilities. Assistance is available through Thursday, May 20 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Assistance is available at the following locations:

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

