Sandbag assistance available to disabled and elderly

Lafayette Consolidated Government personnel are available at two sandbag locations to assist the elderly and people with disabilities. Assistance is available through Thursday, May 20 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Assistance is available at the following locations:

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

