Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign falling behind; asking for help from the public

With just days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign needs help from the public.

The agency says it is falling behind on its $200,000 goal for the year.

The campaign is the group's primary fundraiser to raise money for programs in Lafayette.

"We see a higher need from those still being impacted by the pandemic, disasters, and loss of jobs. We have currently raised $108,448 of our 2021 goal of $200,000 and are praying the community will come together in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide services for those in need," said Lt. Johnson of The Salvation Army. "The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in our community. This means we can serve a meal to someone hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.

Also, donors can contribute virtually by going to Lafayettekettle.org.

All of the money that is raised in Acadiana, stays in Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel