Salvation Army to distribute box fans to help Acadiana seniors Beat the Heat

On Monday, July 26, The Salvation Army in Lafayette will distribute hundreds of box fans to Acadiana seniors to help them beat the summer heat.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Salvation Army's Family Store location at 115 E. 3rd Street.

Fans will be given away from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm while supplies last.

“Our community has been dealing with rising temperatures most of the summer. Our seniors matter and we are prepared to help where we can. We aren’t out of the woods yet as it relates to the heat, so we are ready to jump in and serve. We are ready to serve by making the necessary preparations to assist our neighbors in need.,” said Lieutenant Thomas Johnson, Lafayette Corps Officer.

Fans were donated by members of the Acadiana community for seniors ages 55 and up.

To donate to The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit SalArmyLA.org.

