Salvation Army expects rising need for food assistance

The Salvation Army expects increased demand for food assistance as the pandemic-era expansion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits ends, a release from the organization states.

The average recipient will receive $90 less per month than they received while the emergency allotments were issued, and some households could see benefits reduced by $250 or more per month, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“For families already struggling to eat affordably at a time when inflation has raised grocery prices, this could move them into deeper food insecurity,” said Lt. Thomas Johnson, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.

The temporary additional financial assistance made a measurable difference in those living below the poverty line, of which Louisiana has the second-highest poverty rate in the country at 18 percent, the release states.

"The Salvation Army is working to ramp up its supplies with the support of donors and community partners while also supporting those set to lose a portion of their funds. Currently, The Salvation Army offers Hot Meals Monday-Friday (Lunch at 12pm-1pm) (Dinner at 4pm-5pm). We are also gearing up to open up a food Pantry that would be available to families in need," the release states.

The Salvation Army is asking the community for support as demands may exceed pantry reserves and trigger a critical shortage in food supplies. The Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations to assist our neighbors in the most need, the release states.

For more information, assistance, or to make a donation, please contact Lt. Thomas Johnson at 337-235-2407