Safe Havynn Education Center for teens now open

Teens in Acadiana now have a place to go where they can foster healthy relationships, communication, and emotional awareness skills.

This all thanks to the new Safe Havynn Education Center that is now open.

The non-profit held its grand opening and ribbon cutting earlier today.

Their mission is to empower and educate teens by teaching essential life skills that may be unavailable in the home and in schools.

Education coordinator of the new education center tells KATC, "At Safe Havynn we teach a lot of life skills. We like to focus on the self development piece, and helping them feel loved, feel appreciated and feel seen. And we also talk about and teach healthy relationships, boundaries and healthy communication. And then we also move on to healthy sexual health information."