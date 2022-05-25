"Safe Haven Initiative" Lafayette Summer Program to combat teen gun violence.

It starts June 4th-- and lasts until the last week of July.

With Summer break just days away-- Lafayette City Leaders are out with a new iniative-- to keep children safe.

It comes in response to recent gun violence involving teens in the city...

His summer, LCG is backing an initiative by District 5 Parish Councilman "AB" Rubin.

It's called the "Safe Haven Initiative" and the goal is to provide a safe space for teens to gather.

Since mid-April, there have been at least six shootings involving teenagers in Lafayette Parish.

High school students, like Kirsten Randell are tired of the violence.

“Even at school we’re scared because you never know,” Randell said.

It's a statistic that councilman Rubin is hoping to curb in the months ahead.

"This is a direct response to the increase of crime rates every Summertime. Throughout the years, every year if you look at the rate, it goes up every year,” Rubin said.

His safe haven initiative will provide a safe space for teens to gather at Girard Park, on Saturday nights from 6 until 10:30.

"The Police Department has offered that they would pass through the park and make sure that everything is going on or was straight on the outside. You know so as far as for that we're good,” Rubin said.

"We need this safe haven idea derived so we can have a nice place a nice safe place we can meet with our friends and not have to worry about nothing happening where we could be safe even at school,” Randell added.

The program is free-- and will provide a meal, tutoring opportunities, and even a leader from the community to speak.

For a list of LCG summer programs click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel