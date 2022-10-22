RSV spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals

Hospitals are seeing an increase in pediatric patients because of a rapid increase of "Respiratory Syncytial Virus" or RSV.

Gabrielle Alleman, Mom of 4 month old Rodney who had RSV, said "So my heart did drop a little bit when I heard the first initial cough, and I noticed his stomach was going in and he was breathing rapidly. My heart did drop and it was kind of scary, but we got him to his doctor and they ensured us that everything was going to be fine."

According to the CDC RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Symptoms that can be serious for infants and older adults.

Dr. Rey Delarose, Cheif of Pediatric at Women's and Children's Hospital said, "We can still see RSV nowadays and we feel that RSV is in the uptick this past few weeks, and it will continue to increase in incidents during these coming winter months."

According to the CDC there are 9% of people who currently suffer from RSV.

The virus is spread by respiratory droplets and direct contact.

As for the symptoms to look out for those are cough, nasal congestion, fever, and fast breathing.

Medical officials say the easiest and best way to slow down the spread is to always wash your hands.

