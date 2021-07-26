Roundabout construction closes Savoy Road in Youngsville

Savoy Road in Youngsville will be closed for two days this week due to roundabout construction and drainage work.

The roadway between Cypress Gardens Lane and Chemin Metairie will be closed Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27.

Officials say the closure is necessary in order to install drainage pipe across Savoy Road as part of the roundabout construction and drainage reconfiguration.

A detour route to E. Milton Avenue has been posted to help drivers avoid delays.

Cypress Gardens businesses and neighborhood will be available from Savoy west towards Decon and Verot School Road.

