Ron Gomez, broadcaster, civic leader and politician, has died

Services will be Saturday for Ronald J. Gomez Sr., who died Wednesday at his Lafayette home.

He was 87 years old.

Services will be at 11 a.m. at Delhomme Funeral Home. Visitation will be July 15 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Gomez is survived by his wife, Carol Ross, three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was a native of Baton Rouge and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He

Ron grew up in the shadow of the state capitol and, as a young boy, played on its steps, no doubt influencing his future interest and involvement in state government. He was a radio broadcaster and worked briefly here at KATC. He spent most of his years as a broadcaster at KPEL. He owned and managed three Louisiana radio stations, including KPEL and KTDY in Lafayette.

Gomez was active in civic clubs, called Ragin Cajuns football and basketball games for 20 years. He was president of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and represented Lafayette in the Louisiana Legislature.

After 10 years in the legislature, he was appointed secretary of the Department of Natural Resources by Gov. Buddy Roemer.

Gomez also published a local newspaper, the Acadiana Gazette, and was a published author.

