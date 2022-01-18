Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Road work begins on Ambassador Caffery between Galbert Road and Eraste Landry

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
road construction courtesy MGN Online
Road Construction
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:32:41-05

Lanes of Ambassador Caffery will be closing for concrete repair work.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that crews will be making concrete repairs on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Galbert Road and Eraste Landry Road.

That work will start on Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 28, weather permitting.

The three interior lanes will be closed during the first week and the two exterior lanes will be closed during the second week. Only one through lane will be open in each direction for the duration of the roadwork.

Motorists can expect delays during peak traffic times and should plan accordingly.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.