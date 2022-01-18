Road work begins on Ambassador Caffery between Galbert Road and Eraste Landry

Lanes of Ambassador Caffery will be closing for concrete repair work.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that crews will be making concrete repairs on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Galbert Road and Eraste Landry Road.

That work will start on Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 28, weather permitting.

The three interior lanes will be closed during the first week and the two exterior lanes will be closed during the second week. Only one through lane will be open in each direction for the duration of the roadwork.

Motorists can expect delays during peak traffic times and should plan accordingly.

