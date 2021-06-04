Road repairs to begin June 14 at Congress Street and Guilbeau Road

Lane closures will begin Monday, June 14 at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that drivers should prepare to make changes to their daily travel plans due to the road work at the intersection.

Straight through traffic will not be allowed within the work zone while sections of the roadway are being repaired.

LCG says that northbound and southbound traffic on Guilbeau Road will be required to turn right onto West Congress Street. Eastbound and westbound traffic on West Congress Street will be required to turn left onto Guilbeau Road.

Message boards will be set up to advise drivers about the change.

According to officials, repairs are expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use posted detour routes to avoid traffic congestion.

