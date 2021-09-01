Road construction on Ambassador Caffery at Dulles to last 2 months

Lafayette drivers should prepare for road construction at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Dulles Drive beginning Tuesday, September 7 before the morning rush hour.

The southbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery will be closed for two months while construction crews build a right-hand turn lane from Ambassador onto Dulles.

The lane will allow drivers to turn without slowing down traffic flow on Ambassador.

While under construction, drivers will continue to have access to Dulles.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel