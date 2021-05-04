Road closed following gas leak in Lafayette

Lafayette firefighters and Hazmat Team are on the scene of a gas leak in the 600 block of East Vermilion Street.

The leak has been stopped, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Dept. Atmos Energy is en route to the scene to repair the pipe.

At 1:30 pm, firefighters were called out to a gas leak on East Vermilion Street. Employees with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) were doing work and accidentally busted a small gas line, Trahan stated. Lafayette Hazmat Team responded and quickly stopped the leak until Atmos Energy arrives on the scene.

There were no injuries or evacuations.

The 600 block is closed off to thru traffic until the repair is made.

