Rising concerns in ongoing landfill fire prompts officials to host town hall

SCOTT — Officials will meet in the town of Scott on Wednesday for a town hall regarding an ongoing sub-surface landfill fire located on a private property north of Interstate 10 in Scott.

The landfill project was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

He tells KATC that the ongoing four story fire cannot be extinguished and is raising concerns, to those living nearby, of the fowl smell of grounded up tires.

Sonnier and other local officials are meeting with state and federal agencies to address their concern for the community, he says.

The town hall will take place Wednesday, December 22 at 6 P.M. in the Scott City Council meeting room.

Residents will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns to officials in attendance.

Those officials are:

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad P. Sonnier

Secretary of DEQ, Dr. Brown

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning

State Rep. Julie Emerson

Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard

City of Scott Elected Officials

Parish District 2 Councilman Kevin Naquin

LCG Administration

The fire and air quality in the affected area are being closely monitored, they say. Should the situation change and become detrimental to the public in any way prior to the scheduled meeting, they say the citizens of Scott will be notified. They look forward to addressing the residents' concerns.

